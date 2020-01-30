COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: College of Charleston at James Madison (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: High Point at Campbell (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: USC-Upstate at Presbyterian (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Illinois (FS1)

8 p.m.: Appalachian State at Arkansas State (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at Brigham Young (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Arizona at Washington (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Utah at Southern Cal (FS1)

9 p.m.: Belmont at Tennessee Tech (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Clemson (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Boston College at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri (SEC)

8 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (ACC)

9 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC)

Gymnastics

7 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (ESPN2)

GOLF

3 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)

6:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)

9:30 a.m.: Champions, Morocco Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)

Early Friday

3 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Golden State at Boston (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Utah at Denver (TNT)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Nashville at New Jersey (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

11 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+)

Early Friday

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

