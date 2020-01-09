COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: Drexel at Towson (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan (FS1)
7 p.m.: Memphis at Wichita State (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas-Arlington (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Hofstra at Northeastern (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan State (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Murray State at Jacksonville State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Washington at Stanford (FS1)
11 p.m.: Brigham Young at Saint Mary’s (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
11 a.m.: Quinnipiac at Rider (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACC)
6 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: High Point at UNC-Asheville (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNCG (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Texas-Arlington at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Baylor at Connecticut (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Mississippi State at Missouri (SEC)
8 p.m.: Louisville at Miami (ACC)
8 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M (SEC)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)
11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)
Early Friday
5 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (TNT)
9:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma City (TNT)
NHL
8:30 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Early Friday
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International (Tennis)
