BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: KBO, Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (ESPN)

GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

4:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Melbourne vs. Sydney (FS1)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Heidenheim at Werder Bremen (FS2)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments