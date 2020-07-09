AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Shady Rays 200 (FS1)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN2)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: TBT, The Money Team vs. Herd That (ESPN)

4 p.m.: TBT, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete (ESPN)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest (ESPN)

GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, North Queensland vs. Sydney (FS1)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC (ESPN)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Udinese at SPAL (ESPN2)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

3:45 p.m.: Serie A, Internazionale at Hellas Verona (ESPN+)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m.: Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration Games (NBC Sports)

Tags

Load comments