BOXING

8 p.m.: Jason Moloney vs. Oscar Nagrete (ESPN)

GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Utah Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Penrith vs. South Sydney (FS1)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Southampton (NBC Sports)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Fox Sports South, Tennis)

