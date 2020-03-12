AUTO RACING
8:55 p.m.: Formula One, Australian Grand Prix practice (ESPNews)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Atlantic 10, Massachusetts vs. VCU (NBC Sports)
Noon: Big Ten, Michigan vs. Rutgers (Big Ten)
Noon: Big East, St. John’s-Georgetown winner vs. Creighton (FS1)
12:30 p.m.: ACC, Florida State vs. Clemson (ESPN)
12:30 p.m.: Big 12, Texas vs. Texas Tech (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: American, South Florida vs. Central Florida (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: SEC, Alabama vs. Tennessee (SEC)
2:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, George Mason vs. St. Bonaventure (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Northwestern-Minnesota winner vs. Iowa (Big Ten)
2:30 p.m.: Big East, Butler vs. Providence (FS1)
3 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. N.C. State (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Big 12, Kansas vs. Oklahoma State-Iowa State winner (ESPN2)
3:30 p.m.: SEC, Florida vs. Georgia-Mississippi winner (SEC)
3:30 p.m.: American, Tulane vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Atlantic 10, Davidson vs. La Salle (NBC Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Purdue vs. Ohio State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: ACC, Virginia vs. Notre Dame-Boston College winner (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Big 12, Baylor vs. TCU-Kansas State winner (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: SEC, Missouri vs. Texas A&M (SEC)
7 p.m.: Big East, Villanova vs. DePaul-Xavier winner (FS1)
8 p.m.: American, Temple vs. SMU (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, George Washington-Fordham winner vs. Duquesne (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: Big Ten, Nebraska-Indiana winner vs. Penn State (Big Ten)
9:30 p.m.: ACC, Louisville vs. North Carolina-Syracuse winner (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Big 12, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: SEC, Vanderbilt-Arkansas winner vs. South Carolina (SEC)
9:30 p.m.: Big East, Marquette vs. Seton Hall (FS1)
10:30 p.m.: American, East Carolina vs. Memphis (ESPNU)
11:30 p.m.: Pac-12, Washington State-Colorado winner vs. Arizona State (FS1)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, The Players Championship (Golf)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Toronto vs. Pittsburgh (MLB)
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs (MLB)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (ESPN+)
