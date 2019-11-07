COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Temple at South Florida (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Presbyterian at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m.: Ferrum at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Bryant at Rutgers (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Southwestern at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

Volleyball

6:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACC Extra)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Western Carolina at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

Women’s soccer

4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb vs. High Point (ESPN+)

4:30 p.m.: SEC, Florida vs. Arkansas (SEC)

7 p.m.: SEC, South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt (SEC)

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)

10 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)

Early Friday

4 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

NFL

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland (WGHP; NFL)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Ecuador vs. Italy (FS2)

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Paraguay vs. Argentina (FS2)

7:30 p.m.: Friendly Women’s FIFA, Sweden vs. United States (FS1)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)

Noon: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)

1:30 p.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)

5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Challenger, Henderson Open (Tennis)

