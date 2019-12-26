COLLEGES

Football

4 p.m.: Independence Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Quick Lane Bowl, Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (ESPN)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, Russia vs. Czech Republic (NHL)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, United States vs. Canada (NHL)

NBA

8 p.m.: San Antonio at Dallas (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah (TNT)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Leicester City (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Liga MX, America at Monterrey (FS1)

TENNIS

10 p.m.: Hawaii Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments