COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Delaware at College of Charleston (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue (FS1)

7 p.m.: Radford at Hampton (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Temple at Wichita State (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Arizona at Southern Cal (ESPN)

10 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Santa Clara (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: UC Irvine at Cal Poly (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville (ACC)

6 p.m: Nebraska at Indiana (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M (SEC)

8 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC)

9 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European, Oman Open (Golf)

10 a.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (MLB)

6 p.m.: Houston vs. Washington (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Portland at Indiana (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (TNT)

NFL

4 p.m.: Scouting Combine (NFL)

7 p.m.: Scouting Combine (ESPN, NFL)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Boston (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Calgary at Nashville (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Washington at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

SOCCER

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, León vs. Los Angeles FC (FS1)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Seattle vs. CD Olimpia (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Chile Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)

