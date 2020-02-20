COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: South Alabama at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Temple (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Nebraska (FS1)
9 p.m.: Southern Cal at Colorado (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Santa Clara at BYU (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at Radford (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse (ACC)
6 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Wofford at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
8 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ACC)
8 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn (SEC)
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)
2 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Charlotte at Chicago (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Houston at Golden State (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Toronto (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Vegas (ESPN+)SOCCER
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, New York City vs. AD San Carlos (FS2)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Seattle vs. Olimpia (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.