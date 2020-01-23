COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Ohio State (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Delaware at Hofstra (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Belmont at Murray State (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Florida International at Old Dominion (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Valparaiso at Missouri State (CBS Sports)
8:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana (FS1)
9 p.m.: Connecticut at Houston (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m.: San Francisco at St. Mary’s (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: USC at Oregon (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State (FS1)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Clemson at Miami (ACC)
6 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Furman (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Tennessee at Connecticut (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Georgia at Arkansas (SEC)
8 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse (ACC)
8 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Ohio State at Iowa (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SEC)
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)
11:30 a.m.: LPGA, Gainbridge (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)
Early Friday
2:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Dallas at Portland (TNT)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
Early Friday
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.