COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Ohio State (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Delaware at Hofstra (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Belmont at Murray State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Florida International at Old Dominion (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Valparaiso at Missouri State (CBS Sports)

8:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana (FS1)

9 p.m.: Connecticut at Houston (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m.: San Francisco at St. Mary’s (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: USC at Oregon (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State (FS1)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: Clemson at Miami (ACC)

6 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Furman (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Connecticut (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Georgia at Arkansas (SEC)

8 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse (ACC)

8 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Ohio State at Iowa (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SEC)

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)

9 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

11:30 a.m.: LPGA, Gainbridge (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)

Early Friday

2:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Dallas at Portland (TNT)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

Early Friday

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

