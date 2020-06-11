AFL

5:30 a.m.: Collingwood vs. Richmond (FS1)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: KBO, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos (ESPN)

BOXING

7 p.m.: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (ESPN)

GOLF

Noon: Charles Schwab Challenge (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

MLB

12:30 p.m.: 2020 Draft (MLB)

5 p.m.: 2020 Draft (ESPN2; MLB)

Tags

Load comments