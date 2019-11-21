COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia Tech (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
11:30 a.m.: Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State (ESPN2)
11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Miami (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Tulane (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m.: Ohio vs. Baylor (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Texas vs. Georgetown (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Utah at Coastal Carolina (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Tennessee State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Toledo at Notre Dame (ACC)
9 p.m.: Duke vs. California (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Buffalo vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. State (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
8:30 p.m.: UT Arlington at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
Women’s basketball
11:30 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Liberty (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Idaho State at Duke (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Rhode Island at Boston College (ACC Extra)
GOLF
2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
Noon: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
Early Friday
2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix (TNT)
NFL
8 p.m.: Indianapolis at Houston (WGHP; NFL)
NHL
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
3:40 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, Switzerland vs. United States (FS2)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, Paraguay vs. Japan (FS2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.