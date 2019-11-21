COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia Tech (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

11:30 a.m.: Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State (ESPN2)

11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Miami (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Tulane (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m.: Ohio vs. Baylor (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Texas vs. Georgetown (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Utah at Coastal Carolina (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Tennessee State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Toledo at Notre Dame (ACC)

9 p.m.: Duke vs. California (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Buffalo vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. State (ACC Extra)

Volleyball

6:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

8:30 p.m.: UT Arlington at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Women’s basketball

11:30 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Liberty (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Idaho State at Duke (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Rhode Island at Boston College (ACC Extra)

GOLF

2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

Noon: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)

Early Friday

2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix (TNT)

NFL

8 p.m.: Indianapolis at Houston (WGHP; NFL)

NHL

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

SOCCER

3:40 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, Switzerland vs. United States (FS2)

6:50 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, Paraguay vs. Japan (FS2)

