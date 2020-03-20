We know you’re missing your live sports events. But the networks are going into their archives to present games this weekend. A selection of them:

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: 2016 Sonoma (FS1)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: 2008 NCAA final, Kansas vs. Memphis (WFMY)

2 p.m.: 2019 NCAA final, Virginia vs. Texas Tech (WFMY)

3 p.m.: 2018 NCAA women’s final, Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: 2016 NCAA final, North Carolina vs. Villanova (WFMY)

9 p.m.: 2018 NCAA women’s semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)

GOLF

1 p.m.: 2018 Valspar Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: 2018 Valspar Championship (WXII)

MLB

6 a.m.: 1985 World Series Game 6, St. Louis at Kansas City (ESPN Classic)

8 a.m.: 1985 World Series Game 7, St. Louis at Kansas City (ESPN Classic)

10 a.m.: 1986 NLCS Game 3, Houston at New York Mets (ESPN Classic)

Noon: 1986 NLCS Game 6, New York Mets at Houston (ESPN Classic)

1 p.m.: 2017 World Baseball Classic, United States vs. Dominican Republic at Miami (MLB)

2 p.m.: 1986 ALCS Game 4, Boston at California (ESPN Classic)

4 p.m.: 1986 ALCS Game 5, Boston at California (ESPN Classic)

5 p.m.: 2017 World Baseball Classic, United States vs. Dominican Republic at Los Angeles (MLB)

6 p.m.: 1986 ALCS Game 7, California at Boston (ESPN Classic)

8 p.m.: 1987 World Series Game 6, St. Louis at Minnesota (ESPN Classic)

8 p.m.: 2017 World Baseball Classic, United States vs. Puerto Rico at Los Angeles (MLB)

10 p.m.: 1987 World Series Game 7, St. Louis at Minnesota (ESPN Classic)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: 2019 Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

3:30 p.m.: 2019 Indiana at Miami (NBA)

5:30 p.m.: 2020 Philadephia at Houston (NBA)

7:30 p.m.: 2020 Houston at Memphis (NBA)

9:30 p.m.: 2020 Atlanta at San Antonio (NBA)

NFL

7 a.m.: 2020 AFC divisional, Houston at Kansas City (NFL)

10 a.m.: 2019 San Francisco at Seattle (NFL)

1 p.m.: 2020 NFC wild card, Minnesota at New Orleans (NFL)

4 p.m.: 2019 San Francisco at New Orleans (NFL)

7 p.m.: 2020 Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (NFL)

NHL

1 p.m.: 2019 Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (WXII)

2 p.m.: 2019 Los Angeles at Colorado (WXII)

SOCCER

10 p.m.: 2019 Women’s World Cup final, United States vs. Netherlands (FS1)

