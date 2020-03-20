We know you’re missing your live sports events. But the networks are going into their archives to present games this weekend. A selection of them:
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: 2016 Sonoma (FS1)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: 2008 NCAA final, Kansas vs. Memphis (WFMY)
2 p.m.: 2019 NCAA final, Virginia vs. Texas Tech (WFMY)
3 p.m.: 2018 NCAA women’s final, Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: 2016 NCAA final, North Carolina vs. Villanova (WFMY)
9 p.m.: 2018 NCAA women’s semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)
GOLF
1 p.m.: 2018 Valspar Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2018 Valspar Championship (WXII)
MLB
6 a.m.: 1985 World Series Game 6, St. Louis at Kansas City (ESPN Classic)
8 a.m.: 1985 World Series Game 7, St. Louis at Kansas City (ESPN Classic)
10 a.m.: 1986 NLCS Game 3, Houston at New York Mets (ESPN Classic)
Noon: 1986 NLCS Game 6, New York Mets at Houston (ESPN Classic)
1 p.m.: 2017 World Baseball Classic, United States vs. Dominican Republic at Miami (MLB)
2 p.m.: 1986 ALCS Game 4, Boston at California (ESPN Classic)
4 p.m.: 1986 ALCS Game 5, Boston at California (ESPN Classic)
5 p.m.: 2017 World Baseball Classic, United States vs. Dominican Republic at Los Angeles (MLB)
6 p.m.: 1986 ALCS Game 7, California at Boston (ESPN Classic)
8 p.m.: 1987 World Series Game 6, St. Louis at Minnesota (ESPN Classic)
8 p.m.: 2017 World Baseball Classic, United States vs. Puerto Rico at Los Angeles (MLB)
10 p.m.: 1987 World Series Game 7, St. Louis at Minnesota (ESPN Classic)
NBA
1:30 p.m.: 2019 Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
3:30 p.m.: 2019 Indiana at Miami (NBA)
5:30 p.m.: 2020 Philadephia at Houston (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: 2020 Houston at Memphis (NBA)
9:30 p.m.: 2020 Atlanta at San Antonio (NBA)
NFL
7 a.m.: 2020 AFC divisional, Houston at Kansas City (NFL)
10 a.m.: 2019 San Francisco at Seattle (NFL)
1 p.m.: 2020 NFC wild card, Minnesota at New Orleans (NFL)
4 p.m.: 2019 San Francisco at New Orleans (NFL)
7 p.m.: 2020 Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (NFL)
NHL
1 p.m.: 2019 Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (WXII)
2 p.m.: 2019 Los Angeles at Colorado (WXII)
SOCCER
10 p.m.: 2019 Women’s World Cup final, United States vs. Netherlands (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.