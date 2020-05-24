AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Coca-Cola 600 qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Coca-Cola 600 (WGHP)

GOLF

3 p.m.: The Match: Champions for Charity (TNT, TBS, truTV, Headline News)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

3:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Schalke 04 (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Mainz (FS1)

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at FC Cologne (FS1)

TENNIS

Noon: UTR Pro Match Series (Fox Sports South, Tennis)

Load comments