AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Auto Club 400 (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Creighton at St. John’s (FS1)

Noon: South Florida at Temple (CBS Sports)

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Houston (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown (WFMY)

2 p.m.: Indiana at Illinois (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Saint Louis at Rhode Island (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Western Kentucky at North Texas (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Wichita State at SMU (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Towson at Northeastern (CBS Sports)

4:15 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC)

6 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC)

Noon: Texas A&M at South Carolina (ESPN2)

Noon: Iowa at Rutgers (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: Whip-around Coverage (SEC)

2 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (Fox Sports South)

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Florida State (ACC)

3 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette (FS2)

4 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Maryland at Minnesota (ESPN2)

Baseball

2 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

Noon: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: A&T at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s lacrosse

Noon: Cornell at Ohio State (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Furman at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Women’s lacrosse

1 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

Swimming

9 p.m.: ACC Women’s Championships (ACC)

GOLF

3 a.m.: European, Oman Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (WXII)

4:30 p.m.: Champions, Cologuard Classic (Golf)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston (MLB)

NBA

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers (WXLV)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN)

NFL

2 p.m.: Scouting Combine (NFL)

NHL

Noon: Philadelphia at New York Rangers (WXII)

4 p.m.: Calgary at Florida (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Columbus (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

8 a.m.: Southern vs. Connacht (ESPNews)

11:30 a.m.: WR Sevens Series (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: WR Sevens Series (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: Major League Rugby, New York at Houston (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Milan (ESPN2)

7:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Union Berlin (FS1)

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Leipzig (FS1)

Noon: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen (FS2)

3 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN)

5:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers (FS1)

TENNIS

2 p.m.: Chile Open (Tennis)

XFL

4 p.m.: Houston at Dallas (FS1)

7 p.m.: D.C. at Tampa Bay (ESPN2)

