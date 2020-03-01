AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Auto Club 400 (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Creighton at St. John’s (FS1)
Noon: South Florida at Temple (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Houston (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Indiana at Illinois (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Saint Louis at Rhode Island (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Western Kentucky at North Texas (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Wichita State at SMU (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Towson at Northeastern (CBS Sports)
4:15 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC)
6 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC)
Noon: Texas A&M at South Carolina (ESPN2)
Noon: Iowa at Rutgers (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: Whip-around Coverage (SEC)
2 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (Fox Sports South)
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Florida State (ACC)
3 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette (FS2)
4 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Maryland at Minnesota (ESPN2)
Baseball
2 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
Noon: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: A&T at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s lacrosse
Noon: Cornell at Ohio State (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Furman at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s lacrosse
1 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)
Swimming
9 p.m.: ACC Women’s Championships (ACC)
GOLF
3 a.m.: European, Oman Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (WXII)
4:30 p.m.: Champions, Cologuard Classic (Golf)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston (MLB)
NBA
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers (WXLV)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN)
NFL
2 p.m.: Scouting Combine (NFL)
NHL
Noon: Philadelphia at New York Rangers (WXII)
4 p.m.: Calgary at Florida (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Columbus (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
8 a.m.: Southern vs. Connacht (ESPNews)
11:30 a.m.: WR Sevens Series (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: WR Sevens Series (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: Major League Rugby, New York at Houston (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Milan (ESPN2)
7:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Union Berlin (FS1)
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Everton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Leipzig (FS1)
Noon: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen (FS2)
3 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN)
5:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers (FS1)
TENNIS
2 p.m.: Chile Open (Tennis)
XFL
4 p.m.: Houston at Dallas (FS1)
7 p.m.: D.C. at Tampa Bay (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.