AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: Formula One, United States Grand Prix (WXLV)
3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, AAA Texas 500 (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
3 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan State (Big Ten)
3 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland (ESPNU)
Volleyball
Noon: Duke at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Purdue (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
5 p.m.: Iowa State at Baylor (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)
1 p.m.: Big Ten, Purdue vs. Wisconsin (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: SEC Tournament, first round (SEC)
3 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)
4:30 p.m.: SEC Tournament, first round (SEC)
5 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)
7 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: Bermuda Championship (Golf)
3:30 p.m.: Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)
8 p.m.: LPGA, Taiwan Swinging Skirts (Golf)
NFL
9:30 a.m.: Houston vs. Jacksonville (NFL)
1 p.m.: Tennessee at Carolina (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: New England at Baltimore (WXII)
RUNNING
9 a.m.: New York City Marathon (ESPN2)
SKATING
4 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix Internationaux de France (WXII)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Köln at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton (NBC Sports)
11:50 a.m.: Schalke at Augsburg (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Guadalajara at Toluca (UNI)
2:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Cameroon vs. Spain (FS2)
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Solomon Islands (FS2)
8 p.m: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Argentina vs. Tajikistan (FS2)
10 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Italy vs. Paraguay (FS2)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
9 a.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Pro Challenge (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Pro Challenge (Tennis)
