AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: Formula One, United States Grand Prix (WXLV)

3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, AAA Texas 500 (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

3 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan State (Big Ten)

3 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland (ESPNU)

Volleyball

Noon: Duke at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

1 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Purdue (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

5 p.m.: Iowa State at Baylor (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)

1 p.m.: Big Ten, Purdue vs. Wisconsin (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: SEC Tournament, first round (SEC)

3 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)

4:30 p.m.: SEC Tournament, first round (SEC)

5 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)

7 p.m.: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal (ACC)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: Bermuda Championship (Golf)

3:30 p.m.: Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)

8 p.m.: LPGA, Taiwan Swinging Skirts (Golf)

NFL

9:30 a.m.: Houston vs. Jacksonville (NFL)

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Carolina (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: New England at Baltimore (WXII)

RUNNING

9 a.m.: New York City Marathon (ESPN2)

SKATING

4 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix Internationaux de France (WXII)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Köln at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton (NBC Sports)

11:50 a.m.: Schalke at Augsburg (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Guadalajara at Toluca (UNI)

2:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Cameroon vs. Spain (FS2)

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Solomon Islands (FS2)

8 p.m: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Argentina vs. Tajikistan (FS2)

10 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Italy vs. Paraguay (FS2)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

9 a.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Pro Challenge (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Pro Challenge (Tennis)

