AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Hockey

2:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Men’s basketball

10:30 a.m.: Orlando Invitational, seventh place game (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, final (ESPN)

1:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, third place game (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, fifth place game (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation game (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, third place game (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation game (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: La Salle at Villanova (FS1)

9 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, finalp (ESPN)

Men’s soccer

5 p.m.: Michigan vs. Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

6 p.m.: Providence vs. Clemson (ACC Extra)

Volleyball

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Selection Special (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

2 p.m.: Air Force at Tennessee (SEC)

4 p.m.: Austin Peay at Kentucky (SEC)

6 p.m.: Maggie Dixon Classic, Boise State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Maggie Dixon Classic, Florida State vs. Texas A&M (Fox Sports Southeast)

Wrestling

8 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Iowa (Big Ten)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

HOCKEY

4 p.m.: AHL, Utica at Toronto (NHL)

NBA

Noon: NBAG, Long Island at Maine (NBA)

NFL

1 p.m.: Washington at Carolina (WFMY)

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Baltimore (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: Oakland at Kansas City (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: New England at Houston (WXII)

NHL

7 p.m.: Montreal at Boston (NHL)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: Harlequins at Gloucester (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Arsenal at Norwich City (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

11:55 a.m.: Bologna at Napoli (ESPNews)

Noon: Werder Bremen at Wolfsburg (FS1)

2 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, third place match (FS2)

4 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, final (FS2)

7:55 p.m.: Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey (FS2)

10 p.m.: Tigres UANL vs. America (UNI)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Compiled by Trish Moore

Tags

Load comments