AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Hockey
2:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Men’s basketball
10:30 a.m.: Orlando Invitational, seventh place game (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, final (ESPN)
1:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, third place game (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, fifth place game (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation game (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, third place game (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation game (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: La Salle at Villanova (FS1)
9 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, finalp (ESPN)
Men’s soccer
5 p.m.: Michigan vs. Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
6 p.m.: Providence vs. Clemson (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
8:30 p.m.: NCAA Selection Special (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
2 p.m.: Air Force at Tennessee (SEC)
4 p.m.: Austin Peay at Kentucky (SEC)
6 p.m.: Maggie Dixon Classic, Boise State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Maggie Dixon Classic, Florida State vs. Texas A&M (Fox Sports Southeast)
Wrestling
8 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Iowa (Big Ten)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)
HOCKEY
4 p.m.: AHL, Utica at Toronto (NHL)
NBA
Noon: NBAG, Long Island at Maine (NBA)
NFL
1 p.m.: Washington at Carolina (WFMY)
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Baltimore (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: Oakland at Kansas City (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: New England at Houston (WXII)
NHL
7 p.m.: Montreal at Boston (NHL)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: Harlequins at Gloucester (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Arsenal at Norwich City (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
11:55 a.m.: Bologna at Napoli (ESPNews)
Noon: Werder Bremen at Wolfsburg (FS1)
2 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, third place match (FS2)
4 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, final (FS2)
7:55 p.m.: Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey (FS2)
10 p.m.: Tigres UANL vs. America (UNI)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.