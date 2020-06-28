AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne (FS1)
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 225 (FS1)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pocono 350 (FS1)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (WFMY)
6 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Utah Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: FA Cup, Arsenal at Sheffield United (ESPN, ESPN+)
10:50 a.m.: FA Cup, Chelsea at Leicester City (ESPN+)
11:25 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at Watford (NBC Sports)
1:20 p.m.: FA Cup, Manchester City at Newcastle United (ESPN+)
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona at Sassuolo (ESPN)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)
11:30 a.m.: Men, Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)
4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Fox Sports South, Tennis)
