AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne (FS1)

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 225 (FS1)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pocono 350 (FS1)

BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (WFMY)

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Utah Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: FA Cup, Arsenal at Sheffield United (ESPN, ESPN+)

10:50 a.m.: FA Cup, Chelsea at Leicester City (ESPN+)

11:25 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at Watford (NBC Sports)

1:20 p.m.: FA Cup, Manchester City at Newcastle United (ESPN+)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona at Sassuolo (ESPN)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

11:30 a.m.: Men, Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)

4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Fox Sports South, Tennis)

