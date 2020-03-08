AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Michigan at Maryland (WGHP)
Noon: Memphis at Houston (WFMY)
Noon: Patriot League, Boston University vs. Bucknell (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: Big South final (ESPN)
1 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Missouri Valley final (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Patriot, Colgate vs. Lafayette (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: East Carolina at Central Florida (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Atlantic Sun, Liberty vs. Lipscomb (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Tulsa at Wichita State (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Connecticut at Tulane (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State (WFMY)
7 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
Noon: ACC final (ESPN2)
Noon: Atlantic 10 final (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Baylor vs. Iowa State (Fox Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: SEC final (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: American, Tulsa-Tulane-South Florida winner vs. East Carolina-Temple-Connecticut winner (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Big East, Georgetown-Providence-DePaul winner vs. Butler-Seton Hall winner (FS1)
6 p.m.: Big Ten final (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m.: American, Houston-Wichita State-Central Florida winner vs. Memphis-SMU-Cincinnati winner (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Pac 12 final (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Big East, Xavier-Villanova-Marquette winner vs. Creighton-St. John’s winner (FS1)
Baseball
Noon: Lipscomb at Alabama (SEC)
1 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC)
Softball
Noon: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Noon: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Auburn at Florida (SEC)
5 p.m.: Mississippi at Missouri (SEC)
7 p.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky (SEC)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
12:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (WXII)
5:30 p.m.: Champions, Hoag Classic (Golf)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Boston (MLB)
4 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Francisco (MLB)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (WXLV)
6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Boston (NBA)
9 p.m.: Toronto at Sacramento (NBA)
NHL
1:30 p.m.: Carolina at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Vegas at Calgary (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Colorado at San Jose (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: Scotland vs. France (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: MLR, Atlanta vs. D.C. (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Bayern Munich (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Manchester United (WXII)
1 p.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Mainz (FS2)
5 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Spain (ESPN)
7 p.m.: MLS, Nashville at Portland (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC (FS1)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
6:30 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
XFL
3 p.m.: St. Louis at D.C. (FS1)
9 p.m.: XFL Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (ESPN)
