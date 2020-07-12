AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: Carlton vs. Western (FS1)
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix (ESPN)
Noon: NHRA, E3 Spark Plugs Nationals (WGHP)
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix (WXII)
1:30 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Quaker State 400 (FS1)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. LG Twins (ESPN)
BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: TBT, semifinal (ESPN)
6 p.m.: TBT, semifinal (ESPN)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (WFMY)
3 p.m.: American Century Championship (WXII)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
SOCCER
7 a.m.: Premier, Everton at Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports)
9 a.m.: MLS, D.C. United vs. Toronto FC (ESPN2)
9 a.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
11 a.m.: Serie A, SPAL at Genoa (ESPN)
11:25 a.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Parma (ESPN)
1:55 p.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)
5 p.m.: USL, Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: NWSL, Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, recorded (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake (ESPN)
TENNIS
Noon: World Team, Orlando vs. Springfield (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: World Team, Chicago vs. Las Vegas (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Orange County (ESPN2)
