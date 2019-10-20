On the Air

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NHRA, AAA Texas Fall Nationals (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Hollywood Casino 400 (WXII)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

2 p.m.: Rutgers at Northwestern (Big Ten)

Volleyball

Noon: Syracuse at Florida State (ACC)

Noon: Boston College at Miami (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Extra)

1 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn (SEC)

2 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State (ESPN)

2:30 p.m.: Duke at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

3 p.m.: Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)

4 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

Women’s soccer

Noon: Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia (ACC)

3 p.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA, Open de France (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)

Midnight: The Challenge: Japan Skins (Golf)

HOCKEY

4 p.m.: AHL, Milwaukee at Chicago (NHL)

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

7:30 p.m.: New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary) (FS1)

NFL

1 p.m.: Oakland at Green Bay (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Detroit (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago (WGHP)

8:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas (WXII)

NHL

7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago (NHL)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. France (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: World Cup, Japan vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)

SKATING

Noon: ISU Grand Prix Skate America (WXII)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Sassuolo vs. Internazionale Milano (ESPNews)

9:30 a.m.: Paderborn at Köln (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: Liverpool at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

11:50 a.m.: Schalke at Hoffenheim (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: León at Pumas UNAM (UNI)

1:30 p.m.: NWSL, Reign at North Carolina (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: MLS, New York at Philadelphia (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: NWSL, Portland at Chicago (ESPN2)

7:55 p.m.: Guadalajara at Monterrey (FS2)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota (ESPN)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

