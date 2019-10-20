On the Air
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NHRA, AAA Texas Fall Nationals (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Hollywood Casino 400 (WXII)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
2 p.m.: Rutgers at Northwestern (Big Ten)
Volleyball
Noon: Syracuse at Florida State (ACC)
Noon: Boston College at Miami (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn (SEC)
2 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State (ESPN)
2:30 p.m.: Duke at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
3 p.m.: Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)
4 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
Women’s soccer
Noon: Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia (ACC)
3 p.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA, Open de France (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)
Midnight: The Challenge: Japan Skins (Golf)
HOCKEY
4 p.m.: AHL, Milwaukee at Chicago (NHL)
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
7:30 p.m.: New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary) (FS1)
NFL
1 p.m.: Oakland at Green Bay (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Detroit (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago (WGHP)
8:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas (WXII)
NHL
7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago (NHL)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. France (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: World Cup, Japan vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)
SKATING
Noon: ISU Grand Prix Skate America (WXII)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Sassuolo vs. Internazionale Milano (ESPNews)
9:30 a.m.: Paderborn at Köln (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: Liverpool at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
11:50 a.m.: Schalke at Hoffenheim (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: León at Pumas UNAM (UNI)
1:30 p.m.: NWSL, Reign at North Carolina (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: MLS, New York at Philadelphia (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: NWSL, Portland at Chicago (ESPN2)
7:55 p.m.: Guadalajara at Monterrey (FS2)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota (ESPN)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)
