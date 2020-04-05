AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: NHRA Greatest Races (FS1)
1 p.m.: iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Bristol Motor Speedway (WGHP)
7 p.m.: 2003 NASCAR Greatest Races (FS1)
BOXING
10 a.m.: 1973 Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton (ESPN Classic)
11 a.m.: 1973 Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton (ESPN Classic)
Noon: 1974 Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (ESPN Classic)
1 p.m.: 1989 Roberto Duran vs. Sugar Ray Leonard (ESPN Classic)
3 p.m.: 2020 Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (FS2)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
10 a.m.: 2019 Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)
Noon: 2019 Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)
1 p.m.: Best of Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships (ESPN)
2 p.m.: 2019 Elon at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
2 p.m.: 2007 NCAA final, Florida vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: 2012 NCAA final, Kentucky vs. Kansas (WFMY)
4 p.m.: 2010 NCAA final, Duke vs. Butler (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: 2015 NCAA final, Duke vs. Wisconsin (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: 1983 NCAA final, N.C. State vs. Houston (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: 2019 NCAA final, Virginia vs. Texas Tech (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
4 p.m.: 2019 Maryland at N.C. State (ACC)
7 p.m.: 2006 NCAA final, Duke vs. Maryland (ESPN)
8 p.m.: 2019 Wake Forest at Miami (ACC)
9 p.m.: 2018 NCAA final, Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State (ESPN)
GOLF
8 a.m.: 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals (Golf)
1 p.m.: 2019 Texas Open (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: 2019 Texas Open (WXII)
5 p.m.: 2019 LPGA ANA Inspiration Major Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.: Best of Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
6 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB
8 a.m.: 2014 Home Run Derby (MLB)
8 a.m.: 1977 World Series Game 6, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (ESPN Classic)
10 a.m.: 2014 All-Star Game (MLB)
Noon: 2015 Home Run Derby (MLB)
2 p.m.: 1977 World Series Game 4, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (ESPN Classic)
2 p.m.: 2015 All-Star Game (MLB)
4 p.m.: 1978 ALCS Game 3, Kansas City at New York Yankees (ESPN Classic)
4 p.m.: 2016 Home Run Derby (MLB)
6 p.m.: 2016 All-Star Game (MLB)
8 p.m.: 1988 NLCS Game 4, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (ESPN Classic)
10 p.m.: 1983 World Series Game 3, Baltimore at Philadelphia (ESPN Classic)
NBA
8 a.m.: 2018 playoffs Game 7, Milwaukee at Boston (NBA)
9 a.m.: 2018 playoffs Game 7, Indiana at Cleveland (NBA)
10 a.m.: 2019 playoffs Game 7, San Antonio at Denver (NBA)
11 a.m.: 2019 playoffs Game 7, Portland at Denver (NBA)
Noon: 2019 playoffs Game 7, Philadelphia at Toronto (NBA)
1 p.m.: 2019 Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: 2012 playoffs Game 7, Boston at Miami (NBA)
3 p.m.: 2013 playoffs Game 7, San Antonio at Miami (NBA)
3 p.m.: 2010 NBA Finals Game 7, Boston at Los Angeles
Lakers (WXLV)
5 p.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
6 p.m.: 2015 playoffs Game 7, San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
7 p.m.: 2015 playoffs Game 7, Los Angeles Clippers at
Houston (NBA)
8 p.m.: 2016 playoffs Game 7, Oklahoma City at Golden
State (NBA)
8 p.m.: 2019 Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: 2016 NBA Finals Game 7, Cleveland at Golden State (NBA)
NFL
3 p.m.: 2011 Super Bowl, Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh (WGHP)
7 p.m.: 2014 Dallas at New York (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: 2018 Kansas City at New England (NBC Sports)
NHL
3 p.m.: 2020 Anaheim at Florida (NHL)
5 p.m.: 2020 Toronto at Philadelphia (NHL)
SOCCER
8 a.m.: Premier Match of the Week (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: 2019 Atlanta at Vancouver (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: 2018 Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC (FS2)
11 p.m.: 2019 Houston at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
11:30 p.m.: 2015 America’s Cup, Chile vs. Argentina (FS2)
