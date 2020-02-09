AUTO RACING
Noon: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 qualifying (WGHP)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona (FS1)
5 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Winternationals (FS1)
BOWLING
5 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Butler at Marquette (FS1)
Noon: Cincinnati at Connecticut (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: Samford at UNCG (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Wisconsin (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Evansville at Bradley (CBS Sports)
2:30 p.m.: George Mason at Massachusetts (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: Wichita State at Houston (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Clemson (ACC)
6 p.m.: Washington at Washington State (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Rutgers (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Virginia at Florida State (ACC)
Noon: Boston College at Clemson (Fox Sports South)
Noon: Temple at South Florida (ESPNU)
Noon: Rutgers at Maryland (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: Georgia at Florida (SEC)
1 p.m.: Texas A&M at Mississippi State (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
2 p.m.: Duke at Miami (ACC)
2 p.m.: Louisville at Syracuse (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama (SEC)
3 p.m.: Villanova at Butler (FS2)
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (ACC)
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Mississippi at Vanderbilt (SEC)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (WXII)
11 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (WFMY)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Boston at Oklahoma City (NBA)
7 p.m.: Utah at Houston (NBA)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Detroit (WXII)
7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
4:30 p.m.: France vs. Italy (NBC Sports)
5 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Toronto at Austin (FS2)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Serie A, US Lecce at Napoli (ESPN2)
9 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
11:30 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Bayern Munich (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Pumas UNAM vs. San Luis (UNI)
6 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada-Costa Rica winner vs. United States-Mexico winner (FS2)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Dow Classic (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Championships of Dallas (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Cordoba Open (Tennis)
XFL
2 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York (WGHP)
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Dallas (ESPN)
