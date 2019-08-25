AURORA GAMES

1 p.m.: Beach Volleyball (ESPNU)

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck qualifying (FS2)

1:30 p.m.: IMSA, Michelin GT Challenge (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, Chevrolet Silverado 250 (FS1)

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: LLWS, Third Place (ESPN)

2 p.m.: York Revolution vs. High Point Rockers (WMYV)

3 p.m.: LLWS, World Championship (WXLV)

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: BIG3, 3’s Company vs. Bivouac (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: BIG3, Killer 3s vs. Power (WFMY)

3 p.m.: BIG3, Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters (WFMY)

Early Monday

5:30 a.m.: United States vs. Canada (NBA)

CFL

Noon: Montreal vs. Toronto (ESPNews)

COLLEGES

Women’s Soccer

7 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arkansas (SEC)

GOLF

7 a.m.: EPGA, Scandinavian Invitation (Golf)

Noon: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (WXII)

1:30 p.m.: LPGA, CP Open (Golf)

4:30 p.m.: Boise Open (Golf)

6:30 p.m.: Boeing Classic (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond School (S.C.) (ESPN2)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

LACROSSE

4:30 p.m.: PLL, Whipsnakes vs. Archers (NBC Sports)

MLB

1 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets (Fox Sports South)

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports Southeast)

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress) (MLB)

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)

NFL

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tennessee (WXII)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Manchester City at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Leipzig (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

Noon: Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin (FS1)

12:30 p.m.: Tijuana at Toluca (UNI)

2:30 p.m.: Genoa at Roma (ESPN)

3 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago at Portland (ESPNews)

6 p.m.: MLS, Columbus at Cincinnati (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Houston at Dallas (FS1)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC (FS1)

TENNIS

2 p.m.: Arthur Ashe Kid’s Day (taped) (WXLV)

WNBA

3 p.m.: New York at Washington (NBA)

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Los Angeles (NBA)

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota (NBA)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments