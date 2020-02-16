AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: Lafayette at High Point (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

Gymnastics

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Men’s basketball

Noon: Cincinnati at East Carolina (CBS Sports)

1 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Villanova at Temple (ESPN)

1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota (FS1)

2 p.m.: Duquesne at Fordham (NBC Sports)

2 p.m.: Tulane at Wichita State (CBS Sports)

3 p.m.: Memphis at Connecticut (ESPN)

4 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Missouri State at Indiana State (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)

6 p.m.: Arizona State at California (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Utah at Oregon (FS1)

Softball

10 a.m.: Washington vs. Texas Tech (ESPNU)

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

12:30 p.m.: Illinois at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

12:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: UCLA vs. Florida State (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

Noon: North Carolina at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

Noon: VCU at Dayton (ESPNU)

Noon: Michigan at Rutgers (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse (Fox Sports South; ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Miami at Clemson (ACC)

1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: Alabama at Georgia (SEC)

2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ACC)

3 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)

3 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma (FS1)

5 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: LSU at Auburn (SEC)

Women’s tennis

6 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame (Tennis)

Wrestling

2 p.m.: Purdue at Illinois (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (WFMY)

3 p.m.: Chubb Classic (Golf)

HOCKEY

4 p.m.: AHL, Cleveland at Chicago (NHL)

NBA

8 p.m.: All-Star Game (TBS; TNT)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: Boston at New York Rangers (WXII)

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Buffalo (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Chicago at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

RUGBY

4 p.m.: Bristol at Northampton (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: MLR, Atlanta at New Orleans (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Brescia Calcio at Juventus (ESPN2)

9 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Köln (FS2)

11:30 a.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Schalke at Mainz (FS2)

7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Thailand Open (Tennis)

8:30 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy (Tennis)

4 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

Early Monday

5 a.m.: Dubai Championship (Tennis)

XFL

3 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles (WXLV)

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Houston (FS1)

