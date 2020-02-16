AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: Lafayette at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
Gymnastics
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Men’s basketball
Noon: Cincinnati at East Carolina (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Villanova at Temple (ESPN)
1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota (FS1)
2 p.m.: Duquesne at Fordham (NBC Sports)
2 p.m.: Tulane at Wichita State (CBS Sports)
3 p.m.: Memphis at Connecticut (ESPN)
4 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Missouri State at Indiana State (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)
6 p.m.: Arizona State at California (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Utah at Oregon (FS1)
Softball
10 a.m.: Washington vs. Texas Tech (ESPNU)
12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
12:30 p.m.: Illinois at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
12:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UCLA vs. Florida State (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
Noon: North Carolina at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
Noon: VCU at Dayton (ESPNU)
Noon: Michigan at Rutgers (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse (Fox Sports South; ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Miami at Clemson (ACC)
1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: Alabama at Georgia (SEC)
2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ACC)
3 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)
3 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma (FS1)
5 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: LSU at Auburn (SEC)
Women’s tennis
6 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame (Tennis)
Wrestling
2 p.m.: Purdue at Illinois (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (WFMY)
3 p.m.: Chubb Classic (Golf)
HOCKEY
4 p.m.: AHL, Cleveland at Chicago (NHL)
NBA
8 p.m.: All-Star Game (TBS; TNT)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh (WXII)
3:30 p.m.: Boston at New York Rangers (WXII)
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville (NBC Sports)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Buffalo (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Chicago at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
RUGBY
4 p.m.: Bristol at Northampton (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: MLR, Atlanta at New Orleans (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Brescia Calcio at Juventus (ESPN2)
9 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Köln (FS2)
11:30 a.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Schalke at Mainz (FS2)
7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Thailand Open (Tennis)
8:30 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy (Tennis)
4 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
Early Monday
5 a.m.: Dubai Championship (Tennis)
XFL
3 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles (WXLV)
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Houston (FS1)
