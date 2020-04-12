AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: iRacing Pro Invitational Series (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: 2007 Daytona 500 (FS1)
10:30 p.m.: 2019 NASCAR GEICO 500 (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: 2020 Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: 2020 Championship, LSU vs. Clemson (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: 2020 Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor (ESPNU)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: 2019 ISU Grand Prix Final (WXII)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: 2019 Masters (WFMY)
NBA
3 p.m: 2016 Finals, Cleveland at Golden State (WXLV)
7 p.m.: Horse Challenge (ESPN)
NFL
3 p.m.: Super Bowl XLII, New England vs. New York Giants (WGHP)
8 p.m.: 2011 Dallas at New York Jets (NBC Sports)
NHL
1 p.m.: 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Chicago at Philadelphia (WXII)
2:30 p.m.: 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Boston at Vancouver (WXII)
4 p.m.: 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, St. Louis Blues at Boston (NHL)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.