BOWLING

1 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Davidson at Fordham (CBS Sports)

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Rutgers (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC)

6 p.m.: East Carolina at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: California at UCLA (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Duke at Clemson (ESPNU)

Noon: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame (ACC)

2 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)

2 p.m.: Boston College at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU (SEC)

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia (ACC)

3 p.m.: Central Florida at South Florida (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at La Salle (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Fordham at George Mason (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Florida at Texas A&M (SEC)

5 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC)

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Vanderbilt (SEC)

Wrestling

2 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

3 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Rutgers vs. Penn State (ESPN2)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPNews)

Noon: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)

2 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (WXII)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) (ESPN)

NFL

3 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City (WFMY)

6:30 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco (WGHP)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Pittsburgh (WXII)

5 p.m.: New York Islanders at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Chicago (NHL)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at AC Milan (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Burnley (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Bayern Leverkusen at Paderborn (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Toluca (UNI)

7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, León at Santos Laguna (FS2)

TENNIS

7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

Early Monday

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

Compiled by Trish Moore

