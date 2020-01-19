BOWLING
1 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Davidson at Fordham (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Rutgers (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC)
6 p.m.: East Carolina at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: California at UCLA (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Duke at Clemson (ESPNU)
Noon: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame (ACC)
2 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)
2 p.m.: Boston College at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU (SEC)
3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia (ACC)
3 p.m.: Central Florida at South Florida (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at La Salle (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Fordham at George Mason (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Florida at Texas A&M (SEC)
5 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC)
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Vanderbilt (SEC)
Wrestling
2 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
3 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Rutgers vs. Penn State (ESPN2)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)
Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPNews)
Noon: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)
2 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
3 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (WXII)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) (ESPN)
NFL
3 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City (WFMY)
6:30 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco (WGHP)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Pittsburgh (WXII)
5 p.m.: New York Islanders at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Chicago (NHL)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at AC Milan (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Burnley (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Bayern Leverkusen at Paderborn (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Toluca (UNI)
7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, León at Santos Laguna (FS2)
TENNIS
7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
Early Monday
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
