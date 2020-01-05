COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State (WFMY)

2 p.m.: Davidson at Duquesne (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Massachusetts at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier (WGHP)

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Purdue at Illinois (FS1)

10 p.m.: Southern Cal at Washington (FS1)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC)

Noon: Virginia at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)

Noon: Michigan State at Michigan (ESPN2)

Noon: East Carolina at Central Florida (CBS Sports)

Noon: Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPNU)

Noon: Rutgers at Purdue (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State (Fox Sports Southeast)

2 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Duke at Louisville (ACC)

2 p.m.: Boston College at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (Fox Sports South)

2 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: LSU at Missouri (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Iowa at Northwestern (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse (ACC)

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Memphis at Houston (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Georgia (SEC)

6 p.m.: South Carolina at Alabama (SEC)

GOLF

6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: All America Game (ESPN)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, bronze medal game (NHL)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, gold medal game (NHL)

NFL

1 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans (WGHP)

4:30 p.m.: Seahawks at Philadelphia (WXII)

NHL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

5 p.m.: Florida at Pittsburgh (NHL)

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Nashville at Anaheim (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: Wasps vs. Northampton (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Roma vs. Torino (ESPNews)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)

Early Monday

3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

