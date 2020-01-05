COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Davidson at Duquesne (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Massachusetts at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
4:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier (WGHP)
6 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Purdue at Illinois (FS1)
10 p.m.: Southern Cal at Washington (FS1)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC)
Noon: Virginia at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Noon: Michigan State at Michigan (ESPN2)
Noon: East Carolina at Central Florida (CBS Sports)
Noon: Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPNU)
Noon: Rutgers at Purdue (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State (Fox Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Duke at Louisville (ACC)
2 p.m.: Boston College at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (Fox Sports South)
2 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: LSU at Missouri (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Iowa at Northwestern (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse (ACC)
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Memphis at Houston (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Georgia (SEC)
6 p.m.: South Carolina at Alabama (SEC)
GOLF
6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: All America Game (ESPN)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, bronze medal game (NHL)
1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, gold medal game (NHL)
NFL
1 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans (WGHP)
4:30 p.m.: Seahawks at Philadelphia (WXII)
NHL
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
5 p.m.: Florida at Pittsburgh (NHL)
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Nashville at Anaheim (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: Wasps vs. Northampton (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Roma vs. Torino (ESPNews)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)
Early Monday
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)
