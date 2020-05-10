AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: 2004 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts 500 (FS1)
Noon: Formula One eSports Series (ESPN)
3 p.m.: 1986 NASCAR Budweiser at the Glen (FS1)
BOXING
5 p.m.: 2016 Terence Crawford vs. Viktor Postol (ESPNews)
6 p.m.: 2016 Terence Crawford vs. John Molina Jr. (ESPNews)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Washington (ESPNU)
Men’s basketball
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Maryland (ESPN)
Softball
10 a.m.: 2019 WCWS Washington vs. Minnesota (ESPNU)
GOLF
7 a.m.: 2005 Wachovia Championship (CBS Sports)
8 a.m.: 1992 Canadian Open (CBS Sports)
9 a.m.: 2004 Buick Invitational (CBS Sports)
11:30 a.m.: 2018 Regions Tradition (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson (WFMY)
MLB
Noon: 2010 Tampa Bay at Oakland (FS1)
NBA
3 p.m.: 2017 Finals, Cleveland at Golden State (WXLV)
5 p.m.: 1998 All-Star Game (ESPN)
6 p.m.: 2020 Charlotte at Chicago (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
12:30 p.m.: 1992 NFC Championship, Dallas at San Francisco (NFL)
2 p.m.: Super Bowl LI, New England vs. Atlanta (NFL)
3 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXVI, St. Louis vs. New England (WGHP)
5 p.m.: 2017 New England at New Orleans (NFL)
8 p.m.: 2019 Baltimore at Kansas City (NFL)
11 p.m.: 2019 San Francisco at New Orleans (NFL)
OLYMPICS
3 p.m.: 2018 Women’s hockey, Canada vs. United States (WXII)
SPORTS SPECIAL
9 p.m.: The Last Dance (ESPN2, ESPN)
TENNIS
Noon: UTR Pro Match Series (Fox Sports South; Tennis)
