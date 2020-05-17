AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Real Heroes 400 (WGHP)
GOLF
2 p.m.: TaylorMade Driving Relief, Rory McIlroy-Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler-Matthew Wolff (WXII, Golf, NBC Sports)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
RODEO
2 p.m.: PBR, Lucas Oil Invitational (WFMY)
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz at FC Cologne (FS1)
11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin (FS1)
SPORTS SPECIAL
9 p.m.: The Last Dance (ESPN, ESPN2)
