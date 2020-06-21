AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide (FS1)
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, GEICO 500 (WGHP)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: KBO, Doosan Bears at LG Twins (ESPN)
GOLF
1 p.m.: RBC Heritage (Golf)
3 p.m.: RBC Heritage (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
11:10 a.m.: Premier, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: USA Women vs. Japan (re-air) (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Premier, Everton vs. Liverpool (WXII)
SPORTS SPECIAL
9 p.m.: The ESPYS (ESPN2, ESPN)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Summer Adria Tour (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.