COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Miami at Pittsburgh (ACC)
1 p.m.: Georgetown at St. John’s (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa (FS1)
3 p.m.: Utah at UCLA (FS1)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Duquesne at VCU (CBS Sports)
Noon: South Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
Noon: Iowa at Michigan (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas (Fox Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (SEC)
2 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Miami at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (ACC)
2 p.m.: Exhibition, U.S. women’s team at Louisville (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Saint Louis at George Washington (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU (SEC)
5 p.m.: Arkansas at Missouri (SEC)
Gymnastics
2 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (ESPN)
Wrestling
4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue (Big Ten)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (WFMY)
NBA
2 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston (WXLV)
NFL
6:30 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (WGHP)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington (WXII)
2 p.m.: Vancouver at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
SKATING
4 p.m.: Skating Spectacular, recorded (WXII)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Burnley (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Freiburg at Köln (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Tottenham (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Paderborn (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca vs. Cruz Azul (UNI)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Udinese (ESPNews)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)
8 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final, recorded (ESPN2)
