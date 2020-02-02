COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Miami at Pittsburgh (ACC)

1 p.m.: Georgetown at St. John’s (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa (FS1)

3 p.m.: Utah at UCLA (FS1)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Duquesne at VCU (CBS Sports)

Noon: South Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

Noon: Iowa at Michigan (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas (Fox Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (SEC)

2 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Miami at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (ACC)

2 p.m.: Exhibition, U.S. women’s team at Louisville (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Saint Louis at George Washington (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU (SEC)

5 p.m.: Arkansas at Missouri (SEC)

Gymnastics

2 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (ESPN)

Wrestling

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue (Big Ten)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (WFMY)

NBA

2 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston (WXLV)

NFL

6:30 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (WGHP)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington (WXII)

2 p.m.: Vancouver at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

SKATING

4 p.m.: Skating Spectacular, recorded (WXII)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Burnley (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Freiburg at Köln (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Tottenham (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Paderborn (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca vs. Cruz Azul (UNI)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Udinese (ESPNews)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)

8 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final, recorded (ESPN2)

Compiled by Trish Moore

