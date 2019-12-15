COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

1:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: N.C. State at UNCG (ESPN+, WMVY)

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Houston (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Wofford at North Carolina (ACC)

4 p.m.: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Purdue at Nebraska (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Missouri (SEC)

5 p.m.: South Carolina at Clemson (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Virginia (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Elon at N.C. State (ACC)

1 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (ESPN)

1 p.m.: Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)

2 p.m.: Clemson at Mercer (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: St. John’s at Florida State (ACC)

2 p.m.: Houston at Texas A&M (SEC)

GOLF

Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)

1 p.m.: Presidents Cup (WXII)

NBA

5 p.m.: Charlotte at Indiana (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: New York at Denver (NBA)

NFL

1 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina (WGHP)

1 p.m.: Houston at Tennessee (WFMY)

4:25 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas (WGHP)

8:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (WXII)

NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago (NHL)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: Sevens World Series (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Wolfsburg (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Fiorentina (ESPN2)

