COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
1:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: N.C. State at UNCG (ESPN+, WMVY)
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Houston (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Wofford at North Carolina (ACC)
4 p.m.: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Purdue at Nebraska (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Missouri (SEC)
5 p.m.: South Carolina at Clemson (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Virginia (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Elon at N.C. State (ACC)
1 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (ESPN)
1 p.m.: Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: Clemson at Mercer (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: St. John’s at Florida State (ACC)
2 p.m.: Houston at Texas A&M (SEC)
GOLF
Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)
1 p.m.: Presidents Cup (WXII)
NBA
5 p.m.: Charlotte at Indiana (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: New York at Denver (NBA)
NFL
1 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina (WGHP)
1 p.m.: Houston at Tennessee (WFMY)
4:25 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas (WGHP)
8:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (WXII)
NHL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago (NHL)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: Sevens World Series (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Wolfsburg (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Fiorentina (ESPN2)
