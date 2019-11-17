AUTO RACING
12:05 p.m.: Formula One, Grand Prix of Brazil (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Ford EcoBoost 400 (WXII)
4 p.m.: NHRA, Auto Club Finals (FS1)
CFL
1 p.m.: Edmonton at Hamilton (ESPNews)
4:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
1 p.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin (FS1)
3 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Clemson (ACC Extra)
3 p.m.: Florida at Connecticut (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. Louis (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: N.C. Central at Louisville (ACC)
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Charlotte (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Georgetown (FS1)
Men’s soccer
Noon: Big East, Providence vs. Georgetown (FS2)
Noon: ACC, Virginia vs. Clemson (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: High Point vs. Campbell (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Big Ten, Michigan/Penn State winner vs. Indiana/Maryland winner (Big Ten)
Volleyball
1 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia Tech (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Florida State (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame (ACC)
1 p.m.: Alabama at Arkansas (SEC)
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida (SEC)
Women’s basketball
1 p.m.: Elon at Marist (ESPN3)
1 p.m.: IUPUI at Miami (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Carolina (SEC+)
2 p.m.: Samford at Florida State (ACC Extra)
3 p.m.: Northwestern at Duke (ACC)
4 p.m.: Arizona State at Minnesota (Big Ten)
4:30 p.m.: WNIT Preseason, final (CBS Sports)
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. St. Louis (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Virginia vs. Radford (ACC Extra)
Wrestling
Noon: Virginia Tech at Ohio State (Big Ten)
GOLF
2 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)
HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: WHL, Moose Jaw at Saskatoon (NHL)
NBA
1 p.m.: NBAG, Raptors 905 at Maine (NBA)
NFL
1 p.m.: Houston at Baltimore (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: New England at Philadelphia (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (WXII)
NHL
7 p.m.: Calgary at Vegas (NHL)
RUGBY
8 a.m.: Champions Cup, Northampton at Lyon (NBC Sports)
10 a.m.: Champions Cup, Saracens at Racing 92 (NBC Sports)
SKATING
Noon: Rostelecom Cup (WXII)
SOCCER
8:50 a.m.: UEFA, Portugal vs. Luxembourg (ESPNews)
4:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Brazil (FS2)
7 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. France (taped) (FS2)
7:30 p.m.: USL, Salt Lake City at Louisville City (ESPN2)
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
12:30 p.m.: JSM Challenger (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (ESPN)
