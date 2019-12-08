COLLEGES
Football
Noon: Playoff Selection Show (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
Noon: Houston at South Carolina (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State (ACC)
2 p.m.: Wichita State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Lone Star Showdown, Texas A&M vs. Texas (WXLV)
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC)
4 p.m.: Jerry Colangelo Classic, Dayton vs. St. Mary’s (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Northwestern State at LSU (SEC)
5 p.m.: Northwestern at Purdue (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Buffalo at DePaul (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Jerry Colangelo Classic, Liberty vs. Grand Canyon (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan State (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Seton Hall at Iowa State (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Florida State at Clemson (Fox Sports South)
2 p.m.: Texas at Tennessee (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: N.C. Central at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Boston College at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Stony Brook at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Md.-Baltimore County at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Kennesaw State (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Louisville at Northern Kentucky (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: West Virginia at Mississippi State (SEC)
4 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic, Notre Dame vs. Connecticut (ESPN)
Women’s soccer
8:30 p.m.: NCAA final, Stanford-UCLA winner vs. Washington State-North Carolina winner (ESPNU)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
11 a.m.: Father Son Challenge (Golf)
Noon: Father Son Challenge (WXII)
NBA
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
1 p.m.: Carolina at Atlanta (WGHP)
1 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo (WFMY)
4:25 p.m.: Kansas City at New England (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (WXII)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Vegas (NHL)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Union Berlin (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Werder Bremen (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna (ESPNews)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.