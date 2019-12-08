COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Playoff Selection Show (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

Noon: Houston at South Carolina (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State (ACC)

2 p.m.: Wichita State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: Lone Star Showdown, Texas A&M vs. Texas (WXLV)

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC)

4 p.m.: Jerry Colangelo Classic, Dayton vs. St. Mary’s (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Northwestern State at LSU (SEC)

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Purdue (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Buffalo at DePaul (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Jerry Colangelo Classic, Liberty vs. Grand Canyon (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan State (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Seton Hall at Iowa State (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Florida State at Clemson (Fox Sports South)

2 p.m.: Texas at Tennessee (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: N.C. Central at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Boston College at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Stony Brook at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Md.-Baltimore County at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Kennesaw State (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Louisville at Northern Kentucky (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: West Virginia at Mississippi State (SEC)

4 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic, Notre Dame vs. Connecticut (ESPN)

Women’s soccer

8:30 p.m.: NCAA final, Stanford-UCLA winner vs. Washington State-North Carolina winner (ESPNU)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

11 a.m.: Father Son Challenge (Golf)

Noon: Father Son Challenge (WXII)

NBA

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

1 p.m.: Carolina at Atlanta (WGHP)

1 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo (WFMY)

4:25 p.m.: Kansas City at New England (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (WXII)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Vegas (NHL)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Union Berlin (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Werder Bremen (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna (ESPNews)

