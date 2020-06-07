AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: Formula E at Home Challenge (FS2)

Noon: Formula One Virtual Pro Exhibition (ESPN)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (WGHP)

BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: KBO, LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin vs. Schalke (FS1)

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Cologne (FS1)

