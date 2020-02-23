AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pennzoil 400 (WGHP)
9 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals (FS1)
BOWLING
1 p.m.: U.S. Open (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Temple at East Carolina (ESPNU)
Noon: Penn State at Indiana (FS1)
Noon: American at Boston University (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: Wichita State at Cincinnati (ESPN)
1 p.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall (WFMY)
2 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Butler at Creighton (FS1)
4 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame (ACC)
6 p.m.: Southern Cal at Utah (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
Noon: North Carolina at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
Noon: Syracuse at Notre Dame (ACC)
Noon: Vanderbilt at Tennessee (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC)
2 p.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State (SEC)
4 p.m.: Florida State at Georgia Tech (ACC)
4 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Miami at Boston College (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Tulane at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida (SEC)
5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Mississippi at Missouri (SEC)
Baseball
1 p.m.: Towson at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Appalachian State at Kentucky (SEC+)
1 p.m.: Cornell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
12:30 p.m.: Bucknell at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
1 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (WXII)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles Lakers (WXLV)
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver (NBA)
8:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State (NBA)
NHL
Noon: Pittsburgh at Washington (WXII)
3 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: San Jose at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Delray Beach Open, Open 13, Qatar Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)
