AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Bluegreen Vacations 500 (WXII)
CFL
1 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Montreal (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Calgary (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Boston College at South Florida (CBS Sports)
Noon: Wyoming at South Carolina (SEC)
1 p.m.: Florida State at Florida (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Columbia at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Youngstown State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at N.C. State (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
4 p.m.: Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: James Madison at Virginia (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Binghamton at Michigan State (Big Ten)
Men’s soccer
1 p.m.: ACC, Syracuse vs. Virginia (ACC)
3 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State vs. Pittsburgh (ACC)
4 p.m.: Big Ten, Michigan State vs. Michigan (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest (ACC)
7 p.m.: ACC, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (ACC)
Volleyball
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC Extra)
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU (SEC)
Women’s basketball
2 p.m.: College of Charleston at High Point (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
3 p.m.: South Carolina at Maryland (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Duke at Texas A&M (SEC+)
Women’s soccer
Noon: ACC Tournament, final (ESPNU)
Noon: Big Ten Tournament, final (Big Ten)
1:30 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament, final (FS1)
2 p.m.: American Tournament, final (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: SEC Tournament, final (SEC)
4 p.m.: Big East Tournament, final (FS1)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)
NBA
6 p.m.: Charlotte at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
1 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Atlanta at New Orleans (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: Carolina at Green Bay (WGHP)
8:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas (WXII)
NHL
1 p.m.: Florida at New York Rangers (NHL)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago (NHL)
SKATING
Noon: ISU Grand Prix Cup of China (WXII)
SOCCER
7:20 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
8:55 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: Manchester City at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
11:50 a.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Freiburg (FS2)
11:55 a.m.: AS Roma at Parma Calcio (ESPNews)
12:30 p.m.: Juárez at Pumas UNAM (UNI)
2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. Paraguay (FS2)
3 p.m.: MLS Cup, Toronto at Seattle (WXLV; UNI)
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. Mexico (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: Cruz at Santos Laguna (FS2)
8 p.m.: FIFA Women’s Friendly, Costa Rica vs. United States (ESPN2)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Henderson Open (Tennis)
