AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Bluegreen Vacations 500 (WXII)

CFL

1 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Montreal (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Calgary (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Boston College at South Florida (CBS Sports)

Noon: Wyoming at South Carolina (SEC)

1 p.m.: Florida State at Florida (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Columbia at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Youngstown State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at N.C. State (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

4 p.m.: Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: James Madison at Virginia (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Binghamton at Michigan State (Big Ten)

Men’s soccer

1 p.m.: ACC, Syracuse vs. Virginia (ACC)

3 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State vs. Pittsburgh (ACC)

4 p.m.: Big Ten, Michigan State vs. Michigan (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest (ACC)

7 p.m.: ACC, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (ACC)

Volleyball

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC Extra)

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU (SEC)

Women’s basketball

2 p.m.: College of Charleston at High Point (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

3 p.m.: South Carolina at Maryland (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Duke at Texas A&M (SEC+)

Women’s soccer

Noon: ACC Tournament, final (ESPNU)

Noon: Big Ten Tournament, final (Big Ten)

1:30 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament, final (FS1)

2 p.m.: American Tournament, final (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: SEC Tournament, final (SEC)

4 p.m.: Big East Tournament, final (FS1)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)

NBA

6 p.m.: Charlotte at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

1 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Atlanta at New Orleans (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: Carolina at Green Bay (WGHP)

8:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas (WXII)

NHL

1 p.m.: Florida at New York Rangers (NHL)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago (NHL)

SKATING

Noon: ISU Grand Prix Cup of China (WXII)

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

8:55 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: Manchester City at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

11:50 a.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Freiburg (FS2)

11:55 a.m.: AS Roma at Parma Calcio (ESPNews)

12:30 p.m.: Juárez at Pumas UNAM (UNI)

2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. Paraguay (FS2)

3 p.m.: MLS Cup, Toronto at Seattle (WXLV; UNI)

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. Mexico (FS1)

7:30 p.m.: Cruz at Santos Laguna (FS2)

8 p.m.: FIFA Women’s Friendly, Costa Rica vs. United States (ESPN2)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Henderson Open (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

