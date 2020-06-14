AFL
4 a.m.: St. Kilda vs. Western (FS1)
AUTO RACING
Noon: Formula One Virtual Pro Exhibition (ESPN)
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity, Contender Boats 250 (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Dixie Vodka 400 (WGHP)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: KBO, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions (ESPN)
BOWLING
8:30 p.m.: Summer Clash (FS1)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (Golf)
3 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Augsburg (FS1)
11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)
