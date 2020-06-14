AFL

4 a.m.: St. Kilda vs. Western (FS1)

AUTO RACING

Noon: Formula One Virtual Pro Exhibition (ESPN)

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity, Contender Boats 250 (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Dixie Vodka 400 (WGHP)

BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: KBO, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions (ESPN)

BOWLING

8:30 p.m.: Summer Clash (FS1)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (Golf)

3 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (WFMY)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Augsburg (FS1)

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)

Load comments