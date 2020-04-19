AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: iRacing Pro Invitational Series (WGHP, FS1)
2:30 p.m.: 1988 NASCAR Daytona 500 (WGHP)
4 p.m.: 2004 NASCAR Subway 400 (FS2)
7 p.m.: 1988 NASCAR Checker 500 (FS2)
GOLF
9:30 a.m.: 2014 LPGA LOTTE Championship (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: 2015 RBC Heritage (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2015 RBC Heritage (WFMY)
3 p.m.: 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
MLB
3 p.m.: 2016 World Series, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (MLB)
10 p.m.: 2014 World Series, San Francisco at Kansas City (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: 2020 Charlotte at Dallas (Fox Sports Southeast)
10:30 p.m.: 2013 NBA Finals, San Antonio at Miami (NBA)
NFL
3 p.m.: NFL Draft QB Class of 2020 (WXLV)
3 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXIII, Denver vs. Atlanta (WGHP)
4 p.m.: Mock Draft 4.0 (WXLV)
8 p.m.: 2016 Seattle at New England (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: 2007 New England at Indianapolis (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: 2016 New England at Denver (CBS Sports)
NHL
3 p.m.: 2013 Stanley Cup Final, Chicago at Boston (WXII)
4:30 p.m.: 2015 Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Chicago (WXII)
SOCCER
9:30 p.m.: 2015 United States vs. Mexico (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: 2020 United States women vs. Mexico (FS1)
SPORTS SPECIAL
9 p.m.: The Last Dance (ESPN2, ESPN)
