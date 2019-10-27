AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: Formula One, Grand Prix of Mexico (WXLV)
3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, First Data 500 (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: Georgetown College at Kentucky (SEC)
7 p.m.: Mount Olive at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
Noon: Miami at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
Noon: Minnesota at Michigan State (Big Ten)
12:30 p.m.: Texas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida (SEC)
2:30 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville (ACC)
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC)
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
1 p.m.: Syracuse at Duke (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Kansas at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida (SEC)
5 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)
3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (if necessary) (WGHP)
NBA
9:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Los Angeles Lakers (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
1 p.m.: Arizona at New Orleans (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Carolina at San Francisco (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: Cleveland at New England (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City (WXII)
NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Rangers (NHL)
RUGBY
5 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (re-air) (WXII)
SKATING
4:30 p.m.: Skate Canada (WXII)
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.: Wolverhampton at New Castle United (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: Napoli at SPAL (ESPNews)
10:30 a.m.: Augsburg at Wolfsburg (FS1)
12:30 p.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool (WXII)
12:50 p.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS2)
1:30 p.m.: Pachuca at Toluca (UNI)
3:30 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago at North Carolina (ESPN)
3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Senegal (FS1)
3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs. Chile (FS2)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Japan vs. Nertherlands (FS2)
SWIMMING
11 p.m.: International League (ESPN2)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Noon: Mercer Classic (Tennis)
Early Monday
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
