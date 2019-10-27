AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: Formula One, Grand Prix of Mexico (WXLV)

3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, First Data 500 (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

5 p.m.: Georgetown College at Kentucky (SEC)

7 p.m.: Mount Olive at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

Volleyball

Noon: Miami at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

Noon: Minnesota at Michigan State (Big Ten)

12:30 p.m.: Texas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

1 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida (SEC)

2:30 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville (ACC)

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC)

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

1 p.m.: Syracuse at Duke (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Kansas at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida (SEC)

5 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (if necessary) (WGHP)

NBA

9:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Los Angeles Lakers (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

1 p.m.: Arizona at New Orleans (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Carolina at San Francisco (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: Cleveland at New England (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City (WXII)

NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Rangers (NHL)

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (re-air) (WXII)

SKATING

4:30 p.m.: Skate Canada (WXII)

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.: Wolverhampton at New Castle United (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: Napoli at SPAL (ESPNews)

10:30 a.m.: Augsburg at Wolfsburg (FS1)

12:30 p.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool (WXII)

12:50 p.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS2)

1:30 p.m.: Pachuca at Toluca (UNI)

3:30 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago at North Carolina (ESPN)

3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Senegal (FS1)

3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs. Chile (FS2)

6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Japan vs. Nertherlands (FS2)

SWIMMING

11 p.m.: International League (ESPN2)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

Noon: Mercer Classic (Tennis)

Early Monday

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

