AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Port Adelaide vs. Greater Western Sydney (FS2)
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)
2:15 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix qualifying (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: ARCA, General Tire 150 (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: NHRA, E3 Spark Plugs qualifying (FS1)
5 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (FS1)
8 p.m.: NHRA, E3 Spark Plugs qualifying (FS1)
BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.: Korean, Doosan Bears vs. Lotte Giants (ESPN)
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: TBT, quarterfinals (ESPN)
4 p.m.: TBT, Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer (ESPN)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (WFMY)
3 p.m.: American Century Championship (WXII)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Canberra vs. Melbourne (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Hurricanes vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Premier, West Ham United at Norwich City (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: Premier, Burnley at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Sheffield United (WXII)
3 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Cup for Mexico, Guadalajara vs. Mazatlan (UNI)
8 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC (WGHP)
10 p.m.: Cup for Mexico, America vs. Cruz Azul (UNI)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati (FS1)
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)
