AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Port Adelaide vs. Greater Western Sydney (FS2)

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)

2:15 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix qualifying (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: ARCA, General Tire 150 (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: NHRA, E3 Spark Plugs qualifying (FS1)

5 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (FS1)

8 p.m.: NHRA, E3 Spark Plugs qualifying (FS1)

BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.: Korean, Doosan Bears vs. Lotte Giants (ESPN)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: TBT, quarterfinals (ESPN)

4 p.m.: TBT, Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (WFMY)

3 p.m.: American Century Championship (WXII)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Canberra vs. Melbourne (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Hurricanes vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: Premier, West Ham United at Norwich City (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: Premier, Burnley at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Sheffield United (WXII)

3 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Cup for Mexico, Guadalajara vs. Mazatlan (UNI)

8 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC (WGHP)

10 p.m.: Cup for Mexico, America vs. Cruz Azul (UNI)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati (FS1)

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)

