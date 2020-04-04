AUTO RACING
Noon: 1988 NASCAR Checker 500 (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
8 a.m.: 1985 NCAA final, Villanova vs. Georgetown (CBS Sports)
11 a.m.: 2016 NCAA final, Villanova vs. North Carolina (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: 1997 NCAA final, Arizona vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports)
3 p.m.: 2012 NCAA final, Kentucky vs. Kansas (CBS Sports)
5 p.m.: 1988 NCAA final, Kansas vs. Oklahoma (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: 2003 NCAA final, Syracuse vs. Kansas (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
6 a.m.: 2018 NCAA semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)
8 a.m.: 2017 NCAA semifinal, Mississippi State vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)
10 a.m.: 2015 NCAA Final Four, South Carolina vs. Notre Dame (ESPNU)
Soccer
3:30 p.m.: 2019 N.C. State at Duke (Fox Sports South)
GOLF
Noon: ACE Shoutout Celebrity Skills Challenge (Golf)
1 p.m.: 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship (WXII)
3:30 p.m.: 2019 Texas Open (WXII)
5 p.m.: 2019 LPGA ANA Inspiration Major Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
6 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB
7 a.m.: 1976 ALCS Game 5, Kansas City at New York (ESPN Classic)
8 a.m.: 2011 Home Run Derby (MLB)
8:30 a.m.: 2016 World Series Game 7, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (FS1)
10 a.m.: 2011 All-Star Game (MLB)
11 a.m.: 1980 NLCS Game 5, Philadelphia at Houston (ESPN Classic)
Noon: 2012 Home Run Derby (MLB)
2 p.m.: 2012 All-Star Game (MLB)
2 p.m.: 1988 NLCS Game 4, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (ESPN Classic)
3 p.m.: 2001 World Series Game 7, New York Yankees at Arizona (WGHP)
4 p.m.: 2013 Home Run Derby (MLB)
4 p.m.: 1986 NLCS Game 6, New York Mets at Houston (ESPN Classic)
6 p.m.: 2013 All-Star Game (MLB)
6 p.m.: 1989 World Series Game 3, Oakland at San Francisco (ESPN Classic)
7 p.m.: 2004 World Series Game 3, Boston at St. Louis (FS1)
8 p.m.: 1989 World Series Game 4, Oakland at San Francisco (ESPN Classic)
10 p.m.: 2002 ALDS Game 5, Minnesota at Oakland (ESPN Classic)
NBA
8 a.m.: 2013 playoffs Game 7, Chicago at Brooklyn (NBA)
9 a.m.: 1981 NBA Finals Game 7, Philadelphia at Boston (ESPN Classic)
9 a.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Memphis at Oklahoma City (NBA)
10 a.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Brooklyn at Toronto (NBA)
11 a.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
Noon: 2006 playoffs Game 7, Dallas at San Antonio (NBA)
2 p.m.: 2008 NBA Finals Game 6, Los Angeles Lakers at Boston (WXLV)
2 p.m.: 1994 playoffs Game 7, Indiana at New York (NBA)
6 p.m.: 1998 Indiana at Chicago (NBA)
8 p.m.: 2000 Portland at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NFL
7 p.m.: 2010 Pittsburgh at Baltimore (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: 2011 New Orleans at Green Bay (NBC Sports)
NHL
Noon: 2018 New York Rangers at Buffalo (NHL)
3 p.m.: 2019 Anaheim at Boston (NHL)
5 p.m.: 2020 St. Louis at Vegas (NHL)
7 p.m.: 2019 Calgary at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: 2020 Washington at New Jersey (NHL)
9 p.m.: 2020 Washington at New York Rangers (NHL)
11 p.m.: 2020 Edmonton at Nashville (NHL)
SOCCER
10 a.m.: Premier League Classics (NBC Sports)
SPORTS SPECIAL
Noon: Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 announcement (ESPN)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: World Team Tennis Celebrity All-Star Match (WFMY)
