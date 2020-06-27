AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Carlton (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Brisbane vs. Adelaide (FS2)

Early Sunday

4 a.m.: Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne (FS1)

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Pocono Organics 150 to Benefit Farm Aid (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pocono Organics 325 (WGHP)

BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)

Early Sunday

3:55 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)

BOXING

11 p.m.: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (ESPN)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (WFMY)

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Utah Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast, FS1)

5 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (WXII)

RUGBY

3 a.m.: Blues vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)

3:30 a.m.: NRL, Brisbane vs. Gold Coast (FS1)

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Parramatta vs. Canberra (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Crusaders vs. Chiefs (ESPN2)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg (FS1)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

12:25 p.m.: FA Cup, Manchester United at Norwich City (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC (WFMY)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Cagliari (ESPN2)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

12:30 p.m.: Men, Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)

4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Fox Sports South, Tennis)

Tags

Load comments