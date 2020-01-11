BOXING
10 p.m.: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr. (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: FCS Championship, James Madison vs. North Dakota St. (WXLV)
Men’s basketball
Noon: Ohio State at Indiana (WGHP)
Noon: Alabama at Kentucky (ESPN)
Noon: Cincinnati at Central Florida (ESPN2)
Noon: Georgetown at Villanova (FS1)
Noon: DePaul at St. John’s (Fox Sports Southeast)
Noon: Tulane at Temple (ESPNU)
Noon: Rutgers at Illinois (Big Ten)
12:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at Dayton (NBC Sports)
1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas (WFMY)
1 p.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee (SEC)
2 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports Carolinas)
2 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN)
2 p.m.: SMU at East Carolina (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier (WGHP)
2 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth (CBS Sports)
2:15 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State (Big Ten)
2:30 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Davidson (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: Marshall at Ala.-Birmingham (Fox South Southeast)
3:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (SEC)
4 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall (CBS Sports)
4:30 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas State (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC)
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn (ESPN)
6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Furman (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)
8 p.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Mississippi State at LSU (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Santa Clara at St. Mary’s (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Florida at Missouri (SEC)
10 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Providence at Creighton (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: Texas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: High Point at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Chattanooga at UNCG (ESPN3)
5 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
Gymnastics
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arizona State (ESPNU)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)
11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)
Early Sunday
4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
NFL
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco (WXII)
8 p.m.: Tennessee at Baltimore (WFMY)
NHL
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Islanders (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur (WXII)
7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Leon vs. Queretaro (UNI)
9:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Atletico San Luis (UNI)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Brisbane International (Tennis)
Early Sunday
1:30 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Adelaide International (Tennis)
