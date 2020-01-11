BOXING

10 p.m.: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr. (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: FCS Championship, James Madison vs. North Dakota St. (WXLV)

Men’s basketball

Noon: Ohio State at Indiana (WGHP)

Noon: Alabama at Kentucky (ESPN)

Noon: Cincinnati at Central Florida (ESPN2)

Noon: Georgetown at Villanova (FS1)

Noon: DePaul at St. John’s (Fox Sports Southeast)

Noon: Tulane at Temple (ESPNU)

Noon: Rutgers at Illinois (Big Ten)

12:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at Dayton (NBC Sports)

1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas (WFMY)

1 p.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee (SEC)

2 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports Carolinas)

2 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN)

2 p.m.: SMU at East Carolina (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier (WGHP)

2 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth (CBS Sports)

2:15 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State (Big Ten)

2:30 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Davidson (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: Marshall at Ala.-Birmingham (Fox South Southeast)

3:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (SEC)

4 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall (CBS Sports)

4:30 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas State (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC)

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Furman (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)

8 p.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Mississippi State at LSU (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Santa Clara at St. Mary’s (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Florida at Missouri (SEC)

10 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Providence at Creighton (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Texas State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: High Point at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Chattanooga at UNCG (ESPN3)

5 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

Gymnastics

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arizona State (ESPNU)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)

11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)

Early Sunday

4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)

NFL

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco (WXII)

8 p.m.: Tennessee at Baltimore (WFMY)

NHL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Islanders (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur (WXII)

7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Leon vs. Queretaro (UNI)

9:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Atletico San Luis (UNI)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Brisbane International (Tennis)

Early Sunday

1:30 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Adelaide International (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

