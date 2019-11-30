AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

7:55 a.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Lipscomb at Xavier (Fox Sports Southeast)

Noon: Wagner at St. John’s (FS2)

2 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Georgetown (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: Boston College at Richmond (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic, final (CBS Sports)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: St. John’s vs. Virginia (ACC Extra)

Volleyball

Noon: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)

2 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)

4:30 p.m.: Villanova/Marquette winner vs. Creighton/St. John’s winner (FS2)

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

1 p.m.: East Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: James Madison at Virginia (ACC Extra)

4:15 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Miami (ACC Extra)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

Early Sunday

4:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Indiana at Philadelphia (NBA)

8 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee (Fox Sports Southeast)

NHL

1 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey (NHL)

7 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Washington at Detroit (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: Manchester City at Newcastle United (NBC Sports)

9:20 a.m.: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Watford at Southampton (WXII)

7:30: FIFA Beach World Cup, semifinal (FS2)

9 p.m.: FIFA Beach World Cup, semifinal (FS2)

Compiled by Trish Moore

