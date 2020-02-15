AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 qualifying (FS1)
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 practice (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E, Mexico City ePrix (FS2)
BOWLING
5:30 p.m.: Players Championship (FS1)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Syracuse at Florida State (ESPN2)
Noon: Oklahoma at Kansas (ESPN)
Noon: Purdue at Ohio State (WGHP)
Noon: Tulsa at South Florida (ESPNU)
Noon: Northwestern at Penn State (Big Ten)
Noon: St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)
12:30 p.m.: Dayton at Massachusetts (NBC Sports)
1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas (SEC)
2 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami (Fox Sports South)
2 p.m.: Mississippi at Kentucky (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Bradley at Southern Illinois (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: Old Dominion at North Texas (ESPNU)
2:15 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska (Big Ten)
2:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Butler (WGHP)
2:30 p.m.: La Salle at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Georgia at Texas A&M (SEC)
4 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at Fayetteville State (Aspire)
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson (ACC)
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: LSU at Alabama (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: VCU at Richmond (CBS Sports)
4:30 p.m.: UNCG at Mercer (ESPN3)
4:30 p.m.: George Washington at George Mason (NBC Sports)
4:30 p.m.: Illinois at Rutgers (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (ACC)
6 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State (ESPN)
6 p.m.: Auburn at Missouri (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Houston at SMU (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC)
6 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (FS1)
8 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida (SEC)
10 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Washington at UCLA (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Brigham Young at San Diego (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State (ESPNU)
10 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon State (FS1)
Midnight: UC Irvine at Hawaii (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
2 p.m.: UNCG at Western Carolina (ESPN3)
2 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN3)
Baseball
1 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Southern at Alcorn State (MLB)
Softball
10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama (SEC)
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Ohio State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Georgia vs. UCLA (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Washington (ESPNU)
Men’s lacrosse
Noon: Drexel at High Point (ESPN+)
Noon: Lafayette at North Carolina (ACC)
2 p.m.: Binghamton at Syracuse (ACC)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (WFMY)
3 p.m.: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)
9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
NBA
10:30 a.m.: All-Star practice (NBA)
8 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
NHL
1 p.m.: Detroit at Boston (NHL)
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (NHL)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado (WXII)
10 p.m.: Washington at Arizona (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Vegas (ESPN+)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets (ESPNews)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Southampton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Leipzig (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Norwich City (WXII)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Monchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)
5:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca at Pumas UNAM (UNI)
7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Atlas at America (UNI)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Juárez at Monterrey (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)
1:30 p.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament (Tennis)
4 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
7 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: USATF Indoor Championships (WXII)
XFL
2 p.m.: New York at D.C. (WXLV)
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle (WGHP)
