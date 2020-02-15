AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 qualifying (FS1)

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 practice (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E, Mexico City ePrix (FS2)

BOWLING

5:30 p.m.: Players Championship (FS1)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Syracuse at Florida State (ESPN2)

Noon: Oklahoma at Kansas (ESPN)

Noon: Purdue at Ohio State (WGHP)

Noon: Tulsa at South Florida (ESPNU)

Noon: Northwestern at Penn State (Big Ten)

Noon: St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Dayton at Massachusetts (NBC Sports)

1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas (SEC)

2 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami (Fox Sports South)

2 p.m.: Mississippi at Kentucky (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Bradley at Southern Illinois (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Old Dominion at North Texas (ESPNU)

2:15 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska (Big Ten)

2:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Butler (WGHP)

2:30 p.m.: La Salle at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Georgia at Texas A&M (SEC)

4 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at Fayetteville State (Aspire)

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson (ACC)

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: LSU at Alabama (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: VCU at Richmond (CBS Sports)

4:30 p.m.: UNCG at Mercer (ESPN3)

4:30 p.m.: George Washington at George Mason (NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m.: Illinois at Rutgers (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (ACC)

6 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Auburn at Missouri (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Houston at SMU (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC)

6 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (FS1)

8 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida (SEC)

10 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Washington at UCLA (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Brigham Young at San Diego (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State (ESPNU)

10 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon State (FS1)

Midnight: UC Irvine at Hawaii (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

2 p.m.: UNCG at Western Carolina (ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN3)

Baseball

1 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Southern at Alcorn State (MLB)

Softball

10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama (SEC)

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Ohio State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Georgia vs. UCLA (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Washington (ESPNU)

Men’s lacrosse

Noon: Drexel at High Point (ESPN+)

Noon: Lafayette at North Carolina (ACC)

2 p.m.: Binghamton at Syracuse (ACC)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (WFMY)

3 p.m.: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)

9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

NBA

10:30 a.m.: All-Star practice (NBA)

8 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

NHL

1 p.m.: Detroit at Boston (NHL)

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (NHL)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado (WXII)

10 p.m.: Washington at Arizona (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Vegas (ESPN+)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets (ESPNews)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Southampton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Leipzig (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Norwich City (WXII)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Monchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)

5:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca at Pumas UNAM (UNI)

7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Atlas at America (UNI)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Juárez at Monterrey (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)

1:30 p.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament (Tennis)

4 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

7 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: USATF Indoor Championships (WXII)

XFL

2 p.m.: New York at D.C. (WXLV)

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle (WGHP)

