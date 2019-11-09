AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports)
2 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (WXII)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Central Arkansas at Georgetown (Fox Sports Southeast)
2:30 p.m.: N.C. Central at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN3)
2:30 p.m.: Stony Brook at Seton Hall (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Iona at La Salle (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Central Connecticut. at St. John’s (FS2)
4:30 p.m.: NJIT at Providence (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: High Point at Wofford (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Texas at Purdue (FS1)
8 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Minnesota (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Rhode Island at Maryland (FS1)
Hockey
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan (Big Ten)
GOLF
4 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)
3:30 p.m.: Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)
9:30 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)
Early Sunday
3:30 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
1 p.m.: Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay (NHL)
7 p.m.: Carolina at Ottawa (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Chicago at Pittsburgh (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Leipzig at Hertha Berlin (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Schalke (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: Arsenal at Leicester City (WXII)
12:30 p.m.: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich (FS2)
7:55 p.m.: Pachuca at Tigres UANL (UNI)
9:55 p.m.: Toluca at León (UNI)
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Henderson Open (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Fed Cup, Australia vs. France (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.