On the Air

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300 (WXII)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)

Volleyball

8 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA, Open de France (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)

10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)

Early Sunday

2 a.m.: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

8 p.m.: New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary) (FS1)

NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at Toronto (NHL)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Ireland (NBC Sports)

SKATING

6 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: West Ham United at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich at Augsburg (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Wolfsburg at Leipzig (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: Watford at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Manchester City at Crystal Palace (WXII)

1 p.m.: MLS, New England at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast; UNI)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, Dallas at Seattle (FS1)

9:55 p.m.: America at Necaxa (UNI)

10 p.m.: MLS, Portland at Salt Lake City (ESPNews)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open and Kremlin Cup (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

