On the Air
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300 (WXII)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)
Volleyball
8 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA, Open de France (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)
10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)
Early Sunday
2 a.m.: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary) (FS1)
NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at Toronto (NHL)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Ireland (NBC Sports)
SKATING
6 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: West Ham United at Everton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich at Augsburg (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Wolfsburg at Leipzig (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: Watford at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Manchester City at Crystal Palace (WXII)
1 p.m.: MLS, New England at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast; UNI)
3:30 p.m.: MLS, Dallas at Seattle (FS1)
9:55 p.m.: America at Necaxa (UNI)
10 p.m.: MLS, Portland at Salt Lake City (ESPNews)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open and Kremlin Cup (Tennis)
